Charles Robert Hitt
October 24, 1925 - January 20, 2020
Charles Robert Hitt born October 24, 1925 in Gillette Wyoming to Charles Garfield Hitt and Bertha Blanch Hitt passed away January 20, 2020 in Junction City Oregon. He had five sisters and two brothers. Preceding him are his parents Charles and Bertha, sisters Ada, Ruth, Doris, Norma, Raymond and Harold Hitt. His sister Maxine Hitt Grams remains with Wilda H. Hitt, his wife of 68 1/2 years. Remaining are his children Charles D. Hitt, Dale L. Hitt, David A. Hitt and Esther R. Hitt Kizer, and many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Charles lived strong in his walk with Christ and led by example. He never drank alcohol, smoked or spoke harsh words. He was kind, gentle, worked hard and was an awesome Dad. He will be missed dearly!
A Memorial Service will be Feb. 9 at 4p.m. at the Veneta 7th Day Adventist Church, 88401 Huston Rd.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020