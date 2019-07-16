|
Charles "Chuck" Roffe
August 3, 1921 - June 19, 2019
Charles Roffe passed away on June 19, 2019 from congestive heart failure. He had been ill for 4 months.
Roffe was born August 3, 1921 in Pittsburg, KS to Alfred Ford Roffe and Irene Ellen Mann Roffe. He was the youngest of 4 children. The family moved to southern California in 1925, and to Eugene in May 1936. Roffe graduated from Eugene High School in 1940, having been Student Body President his senior year. He attended the University of Oregon for 3 years before entering the Army, serving in the 10th Mountain Division, in Italy. He also was recalled to duty in the Korean War, serving in the 25th Division.
Upon leaving the military in 1946, Roffe returned to Eugene to complete this undergraduate studies and graduate from the University of Oregon. In October 1946, he began a 38 year career in banking with First National Bank of Eugene, later to become the First Interstate Bank, retiring in May 1984 as Vice President.
On June 1, 1947, he married Virgene Lindley, and they were married 72 years.
In addition to his bank career, Roffe was active in many local community activities. They include the Eugene Gleeman and the Eugene Kiwanis Clubs. After leaving the bank, he served for 11 years as the Fundraising Director for the Eugene Springfield Metro Partnership. He was a member of the First Baptist Church from 1938 until his death.
In 1976 the Eugene Gleeman made a trip to England. There were six homestays, Those people became close friends for years. There were other travels to England later and to Europe, also a return to Italy. Roffe and his wife visited all fifty states.
Roffe was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother
Survivors are his wife and two daughters: Cheryl Roffe of Eugene and Shirley Roffe Jones (Rick) of Tualatin, OR.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 27th at 2:00 p.m. at Eugene First Baptist Church, 3550 Fox Meadow Rd, off Coburg Rd.
Memorial gifts may be donated to First Baptist Church of Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 16 to July 19, 2019