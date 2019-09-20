|
Charles Shoup
January 21, 1942 - September 15, 2019
Charles Byron Shoup, oldest son of Charles E. and Lorene Mae Shoup Moore, passed away on September 15th aged 77. "Charlie" lived most of his life in Eugene, graduating from North Eugene High School and the University of Oregon. Working as a social studies teacher, he retired in 1999. He traveled extensively with his wife Luella Joy Shoup Kelm, who he was married to for 56 years. Charles is survived by his two children Scott Douglas Shoup of Queens, NY and Leslie Ellen Shoup Jenkins of Newport Beach, CA, their spouses Brian Hooks and Scott Jenkins and by his grandchildren Madeline Luella Jenkins and Julia Audrey Jenkins. Somewhere Charlie and Luella are on a road trip together, listening to classical music and chatting about where to stop for lunch.
