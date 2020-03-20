|
Charles Stephens
August 15, 1933 - March 13, 2020
Charles Edwin Stephens, a resident of Eugene since 1960, passed away at home on Friday, March 13 in the company of his loving wife and children. Steadfast, down-to-earth, and known for his keen intelligence and dry wit, he was an asset to his community and the ideal companion to share a glass of wine with.
Born in Corvallis on August 15, 1933, to Cecil Stephens and his wife Margaret (a descendant of the pioneering Newton family), Charles grew up on the Stephens family cattle ranch near Silver City, New Mexico. During his childhood, he was an avid explorer of the high desert terrain, which he scoured for arrowheads, pottery shards, and wildlife. The youngest of three siblings, he rode horses, branded cattle, sidestepped scorpions and rattlers, and spent many happy hours with his beloved grandmother, Alpha, who taught him to play cards and shoot.
Charles met the love of his life, Yvonne Yeager, on the first day of freshman orientation at Western New Mexico University in Silver City. They were married on campus during their junior year, on December 7, 1953—much to the surprise of their parents, who were notified of the impending wedding just hours before it took place. The entire psychology class in which both were enrolled attended the ceremony.
Shortly before the wedding, Charles had enlisted in the US Army. While Yvonne completed her education, Charles spent two years stationed in Germany, working as a technician in an Army medical lab. For the rest of his life, he took pleasure in discussing the finer points of blood-drawing and analyzing lab specimens for venereal disease. (His classic Halloween joke: "I went to the blood bank, but they wouldn't let me make a withdrawal.")
After completing his military service, Charles rejoined Yvonne in New Mexico, working as a supervisor at the Anaconda open-pit uranium mine near Grants and completing his BS in chemistry and MA in counseling at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. In 1956, he and Yvonne became parents to their first child, daughter Autumn. Four years later, the young family relocated to Eugene, where Yvonne taught at Lincoln and Edgewood elementary schools and Charles pursued his PhD in educational psychology at the University of Oregon.
Simultaneously, Charles launched a 36-year career at School District 4J as a research coordinator and then an evaluation specialist, a role expanding and evolving over the years along with the increasing sophistication of computer technology. Charles was known at 4J not only for his prowess in data analysis, but also for intuiting precisely the right moment to make an incisive remark, and for an uncanny ability to sense when the office candy jar had just been refilled.
In 1967, Charles and Yvonne's second daughter, Cathryn, was born, followed by their son, Sean, in 1969. A natural scientist at heart, Charles felt it was important that all three children learn to identify igneous, sedimentary, and metamorphic rocks at an early age. He also spent many evenings reading aloud to them from classics like Treasure Island, Swiss Family Robinson, and the extremely creepy stories of Edgar Allen Poe.
In addition to his long career at School District 4J, Charles was a founding member and early president of the Board of Directors of the Eugene Public Library and an active member of the First Congregational Church. He was also a financial benefactor to both institutions.
An enthusiastic and talented photographer, Charles savored his role as family portraitist and chronicler of celebrations; he also shot artful images of spring wildflowers, covered bridges, old churches, and the like. Other artistic pursuits included sketching, watercolor, woodworking, and designing bead jewelry for Yvonne. He also delved into genealogy, read voraciously, and got a kick out of televised wrestling.
Charles retired from School District 4J in 1996, and he and Yvonne enjoyed many subsequent journeys to the UK with their close friends, Ed and Elaine Kemp, and to a host of European destinations with the Elderhostel program. They also returned frequently to New Mexico, where they visited old haunts and collected indigenous art. Closer to home, they regularly attended performances of the Shakespeare Festival in Ashland and showed up for countless seasons of the Bach Festival, the Eugene Symphony, Radio Redux, and other cultural events. The absolute highlight of these retirement years, however, was time spent reading to, playing with, and photographing the couple's nine grandchildren in Eugene, Portland, and Berkeley.
Charles is survived by Yvonne, to whom he was married for 66 years; and by his three children and their families: Autumn Stephens and Keasley Jones of Berkeley and their children Emerson and Elliott; Cathryn Stephens Marsh and Scott Marsh of Eugene and their children Cy and Connor; and Sean and Alyssa Stephens of Portland and their children Hunter, Grayson, Jace, Hazel, and Quinn. He is also survived by his sister, Lu Stephens, of Portland. His brother, Leslie Stephens, predeceased him.
Although Charles will be deeply missed, his family and friends are comforted by warm and indelible memories of his wisdom, wit, and essential decency, as well as his pragmatic acceptance of the human condition. As Charles himself would calmly remind others in times of stress or sorrow, "Tomorrow is another day."
Charles's family is grateful to the Visiting Angels for warm and dedicated caregiving during his last years, and to Cascade Hospice for providing humane comfort in his final days. Contributions in memory of Charles may be made to the Eugene Public Library Foundation, 100 West 10th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401 or eplfoundation.org.
A celebration of life will be scheduled later this spring.
