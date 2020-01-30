Home

1932 - 2020
Charles Tucker
10/29/1932 - 01/25/2020
Charles Otto Tucker, born October 29, 1932 in Moscow, Idaho, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 peacefully at his home in Oakridge, Oregon. He is survived by two siblings, three children, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was laid to rest on Wednesday, Jan 29, in Oakridge, OR. There will be a memorial held February 7 in Oakridge, OR. (Contact info through https://www.facebook.com/KTLCommunication/)
He had a varied life with many interests. He was a professor of communication, retiring from Northern Illinois University, in 1995. Charles lived a life of commitment to community building. He leaves a legacy through initiating and implementing community programs, and participating with various helping organizations. Many experienced his warm and simple connection of heart and mind.
"We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope." Martin Luther King, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a local charity of your choice.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
