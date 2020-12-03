1/1
Charlie Lohmuller
1945 - 2020
Charlie Lohmuller
July 30th, 1945 - October 26th, 2020
Charlie Glen Lohmuller, aka Charles Parker Lohmuller, aka Charles Parker aka "Char" passed away October 26th 2020 in his residence in Eugene Oregon. He was 75 years old. Born in Utah, he grew up in California and was still in touch with several friends he made while there. He went to Long Beach State College and Golden West Junior College in the 60's and 70's where he majored in psychology and studied musical theory. He moved to Eugene with his family in the 90's, and quickly ingrained himself in Eugene's musical scene. An avid guitarist, from the 90's to early 2000's he would often play jazz, classical or folk guitar at Café Soriah's and other eateries. You may have known him as the smooth talking "Night Jazz" announcer on KLCC circa 2000. Chess was another of his major passions, and he would often spend hours battling his electronic chess set with moves he'd learned from Fischer and other grandmasters. On weekends he would often go biking with or without his children. He was a collector of vintage car figurines and a perfect day for him started with a latte from one of his favorite coffee shops in south Eugene. He was typically reclusive, but could fascinate and enchant with his stories. He had been ill for some time prior to his death and had not been reaching out to friends as much as he used to over the last few years, find solace in the truth that his battle is now over. He is survived by three daughters who ask that well-wishers refrain from reaching out at this time. There will be no service due to COVID-19 restrictions. He has been cremated. If desired, well-wishers can opt to plant a tree in his memory, or sit back with a latte and listen to some classic jazz.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
