|
|
Charlie Lucker
July 6, 1949 - August 25, 3019
Charlie passed away at the age of 70 on August 25, 2019 in Springfield. OR. He was born on July 6. 1949 in an ambulance on the St. John's bridge in Portland, OR.
Charlie graduated from Willamette High School in June of 1968. He began working for the Southern Pacific Railroad after graduation as a grinder operator. During this time, he lived in S.P. trailers while traveling all over Oregon for work. Charlie married his wife, Mary in 1971. They were married for 48 years. He was promoted to welder/grinder and worked in the Frog shop in the rail yard in Eugene.
Upon retirement, he took up the hobby of scroll saw woodworking. His first project was a wooden locomotive for his dad. He created many wooden puzzles and ornaments for family and friends over the years.
He was survived by his wife, Mary two daughters and their spouses, Kristi and Corey Rietz, Katrina and Aaron Leming, grandson Sam Rietz, twin granddaughters Kaylie and Lena Leming, sister Virginia Valeson, and brother Stanley ( Buzz ) Lucker Jr. His parents, Stanley Sr. ( Papa ) and Virginia ( Nanny) Lucker preceded him in death.
Charlie was a master of mischief and loved with open arms. He left us too soon and will be missed by many.
Charlie's memorial will be a potluck on October 5, 2019 at Avery Park in Corvallis, Or from 10am to 5pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22, 2019