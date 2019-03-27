Home

Charlotte June Woolcott
1925 - 2019

Charlotte June (Carnes) Woolcott died peacefully the morning of March 19 at the age of 93. She was born June 25, 1925 in Hood River to Fred and Zana (Lee) Carnes and was preceded in death by her husband of over 55 years, Russ Woolcott. June was raised in Hood River, graduated from University of Oregon, and taught PE/English at Grants Pass and Cottage Grove High Schools. She taught Sunday School at the United Methodist Church (CG); was an active member of the Women's American Legion group, Julianna Garden Club, the PTA, and First United Methodist Church (Eugene); was both a Cub and Girl Scout leader; played bridge and pinochle; and was on a bowling team sponsored by Randall & Woolcott. She loved music, gardening, sports (especially basketball), and Mt. Hood.

Survivors include children Chuck (Dawn) Woolcott, Gail (Parke) Ball, and Sally (Bob) Schroeder; grandchildren Sara (Kyle) Piper, Kelsy (Allen) Foulstone, Nicole (David) Cline, Grant (fiancé Samantha) Schroeder, Victoria (Devin) Geiger, Emma Woolcott, and Evan Woolcott; and great-grandchildren Logan Piper, Wesley Piper, and Norah Foulstone. A Celebration of Life will be held at Smith-Lund Mills Funeral Chapel on March 30, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to the Cottage Grove American Legion Post, your local Scouting organizations, Cottage Grove Historical Museum, or your place of worship are appreciated. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 27, 2019
