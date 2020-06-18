Charlotte Mason
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Mason
March 5, 1933 - June 1, 2020
Charlotte Faith Mason, passed on June 1, 2020 at the age of 87 at home in Eugene, OR surrounded by her family. Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Donald and her son Donald Craig Mason. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law: Paula & Gary Clark and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Clark.
Born in Boise, Idaho, Charlotte was the oldest of eight siblings whom she loved deeply. In a world of imperfection, Charlotte was about as close to an angel as it gets. She loved unconditionally, would rejoice in your fortune and share in your sadness. Never left the house without her lipstick on, her smile was contagious, always greeted you with a hug and her cooking left you coming back for more. She served at her church, Eugene Christian Fellowship, since 1982. A mighty woman of God. A rock and a model of joyful perseverance.
Charlotte was the House Director aka "mom" at the University of Oregon's Pi Beta Phi sorority for 34 years. She cared for every girl with love and grace. They brought her so much joy. Charlotte was initiated in 2016 and became an official member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity!
We now have our true angel watching over us. A life well lived and a legacy to remember.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved