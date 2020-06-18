Charlotte Mason
March 5, 1933 - June 1, 2020
Charlotte Faith Mason, passed on June 1, 2020 at the age of 87 at home in Eugene, OR surrounded by her family. Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Donald and her son Donald Craig Mason. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law: Paula & Gary Clark and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Clark.
Born in Boise, Idaho, Charlotte was the oldest of eight siblings whom she loved deeply. In a world of imperfection, Charlotte was about as close to an angel as it gets. She loved unconditionally, would rejoice in your fortune and share in your sadness. Never left the house without her lipstick on, her smile was contagious, always greeted you with a hug and her cooking left you coming back for more. She served at her church, Eugene Christian Fellowship, since 1982. A mighty woman of God. A rock and a model of joyful perseverance.
Charlotte was the House Director aka "mom" at the University of Oregon's Pi Beta Phi sorority for 34 years. She cared for every girl with love and grace. They brought her so much joy. Charlotte was initiated in 2016 and became an official member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity!
We now have our true angel watching over us. A life well lived and a legacy to remember.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.