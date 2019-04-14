|
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Eugene for Charlotte E. Worstell of Eugene, who died April 1 of age-related causes. She was 96.
Charlotte Worstell
1922 - 2019
She was born November 23, 1922, in Sacramento, California to William L. and Sarah M. Wales. Her family moved to Klamath Falls at an early age where her father started a civil engineering practice specializing in irrigation. As a child, she enjoyed traveling the Klamath Basin with her father visiting various irrigation projects of his.
She graduated from Klamath Union High School and received a Bachelor's of Science degree from Oregon State College (now University). After graduation, she worked in the Klamath Falls office of the Bureau of Reclamation.
She married Ralph L. (Larry) Worstell on December 2, 1945 in Klamath Falls. They moved to Fort Lewis, Washington where Larry was posted after serving in World War II. Later, they moved to Corvallis where Larry completed his Forestry degree. He joined the US Forest Service upon graduation in 1949 and the couple lived at many forest service stations while raising three sons. She was an active volunteer in many organizations over the years, including her church, the school library and others. She enjoyed hiking and the outdoors. After Larry's retirement in 1977, they traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada in various RVs.
Survivors include three sons, Mike and wife Nancy of Portland, Tom and wife Shawn of Spokane, Washington and John and wife Wendy of Springfield; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Musgrove Family Mortuary. Remembrances to Greenhill Humane Society.
