|
|
Chauncey Erik Day passed away on April 30, 2019, at the age of 34 in Bend, OR. He was born on Oct. 2, 1984, in Cottage Grove to Karen S. Douglass and David R. Day, both of Cottage Grove. He attended La Salle and Marist High Schools, as well as Cottage Grove High School where he graduated in 2003. He received his Associates Degree from Lane Community College.
Chauncey Erik Day
October 2, 1984 -
April 30, 2019
Chauncey was a one-of-a-kind individual in the true sense that there is no other kind like that individual. He brought a lot of emotions to many people and impacted Every single person that came across him. If you met him, you would never forget him, the beloved and unforgettable Mr. Day. Chauncey was a dreamer. He thought big, worked hard & played harder.
He lived his life on his terms, never wanting to work for the man, he wanted to be the man, & that is what he was. He was legendary. In line with that thinking, he started his own business, Daytime Construction, Inc. utilizing his artistic talents working with tile, granite, marble, wood, etc. to build beautiful showers countertops, floors, kitchens & bathrooms. He recently added Epoxy Resin floors to his repertoire of talents.
Chauncey is loved by many, many friends & family from all over, including Vietnam where he lived for a time, teaching English. He loved camping, boating, swimming, skiing, hiking, and generally being out of the city playing and having fun with his family & friends. His passing has left a hole in all our hearts.
He is survived by his parents, two brothers, Jayson Beebe of Springfield and Bjorn Day of Cottage Grove, a nephew Carter Beebe & niece Peyton Beebe, both of Springfield, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. May 18" at 1:00 at the Elks Lodge, 755 N. River Rd, Cottage Grove.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 15, 2019