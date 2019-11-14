|
Cheri Rawlings-Mullens
We lost a precious person and God gained a beautiful angel. It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cheri Ann (Bohlander) Rawlings-Mullens on November 9, 2019. We all know that she is in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus. Cheri is survived by her parents Allen and Peggy Bohlander & sister Christine all of Eugene. Her husband Scott Mullens of Sherwood. Her Daughter Ashley Rawlings & fiancé James Nguyen of Tualatin, step son Ryan Mullens ( Taylor), granddaughter Charlie of Texas. Her ex-husband Donald Rawlings of Springfield. Cheri was born in Portland Oregon on July 26, 1968 where she spent the first six years of her life before moving to Eugene and Pleasant Hill. Cheri was very active in school and participated in cheerleading and student government. Her senior year Cheri was the Pleasant Hill High School Student Body President. She graduated from Lane Community College with an Associate's Degree in Accounting. After graduation Cheri pursued a career in accounting and office management working for Rinaldi Fabricators, A-1 Auto Glass, Bevco, True Green Landcare and Northwest Landscape Services. Cheri was a dedicated and hardworking employee always helping her fellow associates. Cheri was active in the Eugene & Lake Oswego Jaycees and held many elected positions with the Oregon Jaycees. We all will miss her beautiful smile, her warmth and sincere personality. Cheri, you will be dearly missed and always in our hearts. WE LOVE YOU!! A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Beaverton Christian Church located at 13600 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton OR. Memorial contributions may be made to Food for Lane County and/or Beaverton Christian Church.
