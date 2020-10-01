1/1
Cherlynn Ashley
1947 - 2020
Cherlynn Ashley
03/15/1947 - 09/29/2020
Cherlynn Cook Ashley, 73, of Creswell, Oregon passed away September 29, 2020. She was born in Pasadena, California to parents James Edwin and Vera Mae (Benstead) Cook on March 15, 1947. She graduated high school in 1965 and went on to get her Associates degree. Cherlynn married Michael Ashley March 27, 1993 in Lompoc, California. She worked in payroll and accounting for Lompoc school district in California. Cherlynn is survived by son John and (Taghreed) Pease of Washington D.C.; daughter Johanna (Jeff) Jackson of California; and 7 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister Mary Van Ryte. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
