Cherrisa Hope (Rainwater) Risseeuw
1985 - 2020
Cherrisa Hope Risseeuw (Rainwater)
03/24/1985 - 09/05/2020
With unimaginable heartache, I say goodbye my daughter Cherrisa. Born March 24th, 1985 to a single 16 year old mother, Cherrisa was raised in Pleasant Hill, Oregon and graduated from Pleasant Hill High School, class of 2003.
She married her high school sweet-heart, Travis Gielish in 2006 and had two beautiful sons.
Cherrisa and Travis divorced and she later married Justin Rainwater in 2017. They remained married until her death.
Cherrisa was a sweet mamma's girl. She was always with her mother Jaqueline. They would sing and dance together and were always laughing. They enjoyed laying on the trampoline at night and looking at the stars and talking until the wee hours of the morning.
She always had a bright smile that lit up every room she entered. She was a fashion trend setter among all who knew her. Everyone wanted to be like Cherrisa. She loved cars and loved to go fast. She and Justin had a 4x4 modification shop that she worked at.
Cherrisa was a great friend to all. She loved to fish and go bowling.
Cherrisa is survived by her husband Justin, her two sons Travis Jr and Taylor, her mother Jacqueline and her two brothers Seth and Christian.
Cherrisa was preceded in death by her grandparents Bob Augustine and Glynda Straw.
Services have been held. A celebration of life is upcoming.
Live, laugh, love...To the fullest (her motto)
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
