Cherry Vic Donaire Wilson


Cherry Vic (Ery) Donaire Wilson, age 39, passed away in her home from natural causes on February 5, 2019 in Eugene, OR.

Cherry Vic was born on December 16, 1979 in Cagayan de Oro, Mindanao, Philippines to Victor and Helen Grace (Barbosa) Donaire. She went on to graduate high school.

On June 6, 2016 Cherry Vic married Christopher Wilson in Eugene, OR. They had been together for a total of 10 years. She loved plants and dogs.

She is survived by her husband Christopher Wilson, step-son Jeffrey Wilson, parents Victor and Helen Grace Donaire, grandmother Obdulia Barbosa, brothers Glenn, Carl, and Joel Donaire, and sisters Karren and Precious Gift Donaire. Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 21, 2019
