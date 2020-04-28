|
|
Cheryl Ann (Cully) Hunt
November 18, 1947 - April 23, 2020
Cheryl Ann (Cully) Hunt passed away April 23, 2020 after a long battle with Leukemia. She was born November 18, 1947 in Sedro-Woolley Washington. She is preceded in death by her father Charles Cully and Mother Dorothy Decker. She is survived by her husband Gary, daughter Keri and Son-in-law Brian Schneider and grandchildren Kellen and Sidney of Eugene, Son Bryan Hunt, daughter-in-law Amanda and grandchildren Alexis and Jackson of Santa Rosa, CA. She is also survived by sister and brother-in-law Judy and Ron Howard, brother Steve Cully, sister and brother-in-law Connie and Lon Steinmetz, sister and brother-in-law Julie and Bill Arata, sister and brother-in-law Joan and Floyd Sinyard and Sister-in-law Claudia Hunt
She grew up in Springfield and attended Lane Community College.
She married Gary Hunt of Corvallis on April 12, 1969.
She worked at Bi-Mart corporate office for 17 years.
In 1989 Gary & Cheryl opened a Mail Boxes Etc. in Eugene that later became the UPS Store. They also owned and operated 3 Subway stores.
She and Gary were fortunate to travel the U.S. in their RV's. They have a winter home in Goodyear AZ where they have met many wonderful friends.
A special thank you to Mike Trebs of Germany for his generosity of stem cells that made it possible for Cheryl to have a stem cell transplant. She lived 3 plus years after diagnosis thanks to Mike and Bethematch.org.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Bethematch.org or to the Lymphoma – Leukemia foundation.
A Private graveside service was held.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020