|
|
Cheryl Darlene Deevers, loving wife, amazing mom, devoted grandma, and true friend, was ushered into the gates of heaven on April 25, 2019.
Cheryl Darlene Deevers
1943 - 2019
Cheryl entered this world on July 25, 1943. She was the youngest child of Victor and Myrtle Jansen, and little sister to Jack and Corrine. She went to high school in Newport, Oregon, and loved it so much that she revisited regularly.
In 1963, she met her soul mate Rodger Deevers. They were married nine months later. Their love was later shared with three very blessed children; Julie, Rodger Jr., and Gary. She cherished her family, which grew to include grandchildren; Mackenzie, Josh, Noah, Trevor, Haley, and Shelby. Together, many adventures like camping, Duck games, and traveling were shared and many wonderful memories made.
Cheryl also treasured the time that she spent with her friends and her church family. She had an unwavering faith in God and was eager to share His love with others. Those of us who were privileged to know Cheryl were the better for it. The love that she shared with each of us made our world a better place.
A Celebration of Cheryl's Life will be held at Neighborhood Assembly of God, 815 Irvington, Eugene, OR, 97404 on May 18th at 2:00.
"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace." Numbers 6:24-26
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 5, 2019