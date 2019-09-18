|
|
Cheryl "Cherie" I. Loffer (Rietman) Jones
12/25/1944 - 08/22/2019
Passed away peacefully at Royal Ranch in Eugene on August 22, 2019.
Cheryl was born a true Christmas baby on Dec. 25th, 1944, in San Diego, CA.
Cherie graduated from Grants Pass High School. She enjoyed bringing her family together to celebrate Christmas and Thanksgiving through the years. Cheryl was one of three children, her siblings are Linda Gomez and Larry Loffer.
Cheryl worked diligently on building the Eugene Hilton at VIC Construction doing book keeping planning and finances. She was also the President of Home Builder Owners Association and owned Lyndon Homes and Jerry's Specialized Sales.
Cheryl married Carrol Jones in 1982 and they enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and Duck games. Preceded in death by her parents Jess and Letty Loffer. Cheryl is survived by her husband Carrol and two daughters Christine Stiles and Tonya Cates and two granddaughters Natalie and Alexa. Private Memorial will be held in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019