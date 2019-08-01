|
Cheryl McClary
Feb. 1,1944 - July 24, 2019
Cheryl "Cheri" Lynn McClary (Sortor) of Eugene, died July 24, 2019. Cheri loved her two cats! She also enjoyed cooking and gardening. She worked for many years at the Eugene Hilton. Cheri is survived by her sister, Darleen Ziolkowski, her partner of 27 years, Stephen Hufford, Cousin Gary Priebe, two nephews, and one niece. She was preceded in death by daughter, Traci Lynn McClary. Private entombment was at Springfield Memorial Gardens.
