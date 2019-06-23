|
|
Chester Lee Stevenson, Jr., died of natural causes on June 4, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene on March 26, 1925 to Lillian (Cleek) and Chester Lee Stevenson, Sr. He graduated from University High school and joined the U.S. Army. During World War II he served as a medic with the 20th Armored Division which assisted in the liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp.
Chester Lee Stevenson, Jr.
When he returned to the States, Chester attended the University of Oregon where he met and married the love of his life, Carol Miller, on June 20, 1949. They lived in Portland briefly while Chester attended the University of Oregon Dental School and in 1953 he returned to Eugene to build his dental practice. In addition to his private practice, Chester managed the Elk's Children's Dental Clinic for 35 years. When the Elk's Clinic closed, Chester continued his dedication to volunteer work at White Bird Dental Clinic, Oregon Genealogical Society, and the Lane County History Museum.
Chester was an accomplished genealogist and researcher, and taught classes on that subject. He was a life-long learner which was evident by his organized and detailed computer and research skills. He enjoyed writing amusing stories about his life's experiences. He was an enthusiastic bicyclist into his 90's and following in his father's footsteps, he was an accomplished photographer.
Chester is survived by his daughters Nancy Stevenson of Eugene, Ann Stevenson of Santa Cruz, CA, son Mark Stevenson of Pukalani, HI, and 3 grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on July 13, 2019, at 2pm
Remembrances may be made to the Oregon Genealogical Society or Lane County History Museum.
PLEASE READ ATTACHED REGISTER-GUARD ARTICLE BY DR. CHET STEVENSON HAS SPENT 30 years rehabilitating dental disaster areas - for free - and making `sure that scores of his fellow practition- ers do the same.
DON BISCOFF
DECEMBER 9, 1983
He's filling
gap of need
Most days Chet bikes to his downtown Eugene dental office to drill on paying patients. But at least once a month he pedals south to the Elks Lodge Dental Clinic at 150 E. 20th Ave., where the patients are poor and the problems are plenty.
Many of the kids who climb into the chair there have
never seen a dentist before. Their mouths tell the story.
"We get some pretty sad-looking cases," Chet said. "I was out there last Friday and saw two brothers. One was about 9. I did a root-canal filling on him, but he had already lost six teeth that he would normally not lose
until he was 11 or 12.
"I asked the parent who had pulled the teeth. The answer was, well, he'd pulled them himself. Which means that they had literally rotted out of there.
"It's just kind of sad. They lose their baby teeth, their mouth loses its shape, and the new teeth that come in don't have any place to go. So they end up with crowded teeth." Which means orthodontic and other problems as teen-agers and adults.
"You Just do a lot of big fillings and try and teach 'em about dental hygiene as you go along." Chet said. "At least you're getting 'em out of pain and trying to halt the decay process. It's a holding action."
The "holding action" has been going on since 1951, as a cooperative effort of the Lane County Dental Society, the Eugene Elks Lodge, dental hygienists and public- school nurses in central Lane County.
The nurses spot the kids with problems and with
parents unable to pay for fixing them, and refer about 250
kids a year to the clinic. The Elks pay the operating bills - about $7,000 annually - and supply labor to keep the place in shape.
The hygienists and dentists donate their time and talents. Roughly two-thirds of the 168 dentists who belong to the Lane society do about $65,000 worth of regular dental work annually, Chet said, plus another $10,000 to
$15,000 worth of orthodontics for the most severe cases.
As a new arrival on the local dental scene in 1953, Chet drew the duty of lining up society members to perform the work.He's doggedly done the job ever since.
"Without somebody like him, the thing would die," said Dr. Glen Purdy, one of the dentists who helped start the clinic.
Dr. Robert Carmichael added: "Chet is the guy who's always on the phone getting more and more volunteers.
It's like anything else: You don't have a lot of guys
volunteer, you have to get after them a little bit He's the kind of guy who can really nicely do that a guy you can't say 'no' to."
Clinic patients fall into the poverty cavities - their parents are ineligible for welfare, but still too poor to afford regular dental care for the kids. In many cases, Chet said, the poverty is accompanied by a lack of dental
understanding.
"Lots of times these kids don't hardly know what a
toothbrush is," he said. "They have other problems be-
sides their teeth. . .
"It used to be a kind of never- ending job: You'd patch'em up and you'd know darn well that by the next year they'd be just as bad off. But now dentistry has improved, and we try to get patients to brush and floss and prevent future problems."
Chet said the budget-forced loss of a Lane County-
employed dental hygienist in schools has hampered the prevention effort And, like most dentists, he bemoans the absence of the most effective preventive of all:
"When you have fluoridation of the water of a city, you just don't have the horribly wrecked mouths that you get out there" at the clinic, he said. "If their teeth had been resistant to decay in the first place (through fluori- dation), even though they had neglected brushing and their diets weren't all that great, they might not have lost all those baby teeth that early. . .
"Physicians are lucky. They can put chlorine in the water and they don't get any argument out of the public. But for dentists, it doesn't work that way. We try to put
fluoride in the water and the 'pure water' people come out of the woodwork."
That wasn't soapboxing; it isn't Chet's style. He simply deals with the world in a matter-of-fact, low-key manner.
Take the decision 15 years ago to switch from auto to bicycle for most of his local travel. It wasn't, he said, an environmentally inspired move: "I got tired of driving - and I don't get any other exercise."
He's 58, a native of Eugene, son of a professional photographer (and an amateur lensman himself), graduate of the old University High School. He looks at the dental clinic as a way of giving to his home town.
"It's just something that needs to be done," he said - matter-of-factly. "Either you do it or it doesn't get done. . . It's the best thing dentists can do for the community - except to try to get everybody to try to prevent the
problem in the first place."
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 23, 2019