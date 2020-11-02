1/1
Christian James "Cj" Vangsnes
Christian James "CJ" Vangsnes
Sept. 16, 1996 - Oct. 27, 2020
Christian J. Vangsnes died suddenly on Oct. 27 from a blood clot. He was 24 years old. He was born at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital in Springfield, Oregon, to James D. Vangsnes and Angela M. (Bainbridge) Vangsnes. He attended school in Eugene and graduated from Sheldon High School in 2015. He was active in drama, choir, and Japanese language classes while at Sheldon. He had attended classes at LCC.
Chris was a member of Sons of Norway, and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Eugene, where he was the current council president. He had attended Norwegian language camps at Nidaros and Trollhaugen. He also attended Camp Lutherwood and as an adult spent one season working in the kitchen at that camp.
He traveled to Norway, at age 15, to experience and explore his family heritage.
Chris was a kind, gentle, person who liked to help people. He loved to read, watch old movies, and play cards with his family and anyone else who was willing.
Chris is survived by his parents, his grandparents Gordon & Dorothy Vangsnes of Eugene; sisters Kathy Bennett of South Carolina, and Karri Pogue of JBLM, Washington; nephew Zachary Bennett of South Carolina; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and his beloved dog Emma. He will be missed by all who knew him and appreciated his kind, gentle ways.
Due to COVID a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Camp Lutherwood Oregon, P.O. Box 314, Cheshire, OR 97419.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
