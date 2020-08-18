1/1
Christina Jones
1949 - 2020
Christina Jerene Jones, 71, of Creswell, Oregon passed away August 15, 2020. She was born May 20, 1949 to parents John and Jerene (Bell) Forsyth in Myrtle Point, OR. Christina graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1967. She married Robert Jones in 1974 in Reno, NV. She worked for Wells Fargo as an administrator for 44 years. Christina also was secretary for the O'Dell Lake homeowner's association. She loved spending time in her home on O'Dell lake. Christina also liked to play golf and walking everyday with her friends. She enjoyed spending time with her sons and grandson. Christina was a writer and she was working on a novel that she was unable to finish; so, her sister JoAnne will finish the book for her. Christina is survived by her husband of 44 years Robert Jones; step-children Byron ( Cheri) Jones of Roseburg, OR; Rob (Stephanie) Jones of Roseburg, OR; grandson Nicholas (Leah) Jones of Roseburg, OR; great grandchild Jack Jones of Roseburg, OR; sister JoAnne Healy of Yardley, PA; nephew Conan Rose; niece Cheyanne LoBaina; niece Kristan Apple; and Nephew Marco Healy. She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings John Forsyth and Allen Forsyth. At the families request there will be no services held at this time. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
123 South 7th Street
Cottage Grove, OR 97424
(541) 942-0185
