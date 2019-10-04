|
Christopher Hoskins
07/06/1962 - 09/22/19
Christopher was born in Eugene, Oregon to Cleo Hoskins and Mary Irene Tarnowski Hoskins. He graduated from Elmira High School and attended Eastern Oregon State College for two years, where he played football.
He proudly served in the US Marine Corps which took him to various places including Camp Pendleton and Santa Anna, California, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii until he was honorably discharged in 1989.
With his former wife Virginia, Chris had two children, Tyler Hoskins and Kayla Hoskins.
Chris loved sports and dedicated his life to developing and coaching youth programs including little league, Pop Warner, baseball, football and softball.
Chris was an avid fisherman and gardner. He was a master fly fisherman and began tying his own flys at an early age. He loved the McKenzie and other special Oregon waters and lakes. He grew a prolific garden adorned with red and blue morning glories and 4 o'clocks and shared the abundant harvests with his South Eugene neighbors.
Chris passed away September 22, 2019 from natural causes following a stroke August 2018. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleo Hoskins. He is survived by his mother Irene, his children Tyler and Kayla, his brothers Roland Hoskins (Tatiana Bakhtina)and Jeff Hoskins and sister Debbie Hoskins Zavola and his Aunt Georgia Cunningham Richmond. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Tribute Celebration will take place at Hilyard Community Center, Eugene, Saturday October 12, 11 am to 2 pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019