Born 8 weeks early on 11/25/1997 Christopher was a fighter- died 3/30/2019, before his time.
Christopher Michael Paul Sacrison
November 25, 1997 -
March 30, 2019
He is survived by his mother Jessica Hampson Sacrison, father Don Sacrison, and his sister Alexandria (Aly) all of Springfield. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents Marilyn and Derek Barclay of Corvallis and maternal great-grandmother Joyce Hampson of Eugene, paternal grandparents Irena Ponomarenko and Dan Prociw, paternal grandfather David Sacrison, best friend Ryan Mertens and fur baby Peaches. He was presided in death by his maternal grandfather Jeff Hampson, maternal great-grandfather Jerry Hampson and maternal great-grandparents Ronald and Elner Woodard.
Chris graduated from Thurston High School in 2016. He participated in wrestling and football all four years, lettering in both. He wrestled for Southwestern Community College in 2017.
Chris enjoyed the outdoors including hiking, mountain climbing, camping, kayaking, shooting, dirt bike riding, keeping fit lifting weights and hanging out with friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 1 PM at the New Song Community Fellowship in Springfield.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 4, 2019