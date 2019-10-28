|
Christopher Mooney
02/15/1931 - 10/21/2019
Chris was born in Auburn, CA. He graduated from Elk Grove High School and attended College of Pacific, Stockton, CA, where he received a scholarship to play baseball. He lived in Elk Grove, CA until he moved his family and dairy to Blachly, OR in May 1976, and resided there. He operated the Round Barn Pheasant Farm for many years. Chris was surrounded by family when rheumatoid arthritis took his last breath at age 88. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara. He is survived by his wife, Harriet, married 68 years, son Chris Jr (Ellen), daughter Donna Kinion (Don), 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church, 1350 W 6th Ave, Junction City, OR, 97448 on Sat., Nov.2nd . Rosary at 11:30 am followed by funeral Mass at Noon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Helen Catholic Church in memory of Chris Mooney.
