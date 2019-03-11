|
Our beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather & Friend passed away Feb. 6th, 2019. He is survived by his 4 siblings, 4 children & 2 grandchildren.
Christopher was a master chainsaw carver & artist bringing happiness to so many through his Amazing art. Christopher was one of the kindest, hardworking, patient & Loving men who?s greatest Joy in life were his children & grandchildren who were the most important part of his life.
He was the Best Father and Grandfather a Man can be. This world has lost a beautiful soul and is deeply missed but Never forgotten. He is resting in Heaven with our Lord along with his Mother Sandy & Brother Mike.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 11, 2019