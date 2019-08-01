|
Christopher Pontrelli
1928 - 2019
Christopher Pontrelli passed away July 26, 2019 at Spring Valley Assisted Living in Springfield, Oregon where he had lived for the past 3 and a half years.
He was born March 5, 1928 in Los Angeles, California to Dominic and Giovanna Pontrelli. After graduating from Marshall High School he worked at Paramount Studios, and then for the first television station in Los Angles, KTLA. He was called to serve in the US Army (1950-52) during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return Chris worked at a variety of businesses.
In 1970 Chris moved his family to the Eugene area, settling in Pleasant Hill, Oregon. He worked for Farmers Insurance and eventually a couple of independent agencies.
Upon retirement in 1993 he moved to Yachats, Oregon, and for several years volunteered at the Oregon Coast Aquarium - a culmination of his life-long love of the sea. He also pursued his passion for stained glass making, woodworking, birdwatching, Duck football and beach combing. Chris was a certified master gardener - able to turn a sorry piece of soil into a beautiful landscape. He also enjoyed singing and was blessed with a beautiful, powerful voice. He loved to prepare amazing meals for friends and family, specializing in Italian recipes taught to him by his mother.
Known for his warmth, compassion and kindness, Chris was well-loved by many and an inspiration to all those who knew him.
Chris married Wanda Sbicca in 1952 in Los Angeles. They had four children who survive him, Christopher J. Pontrelli, of Eugene, Paula Parker, of Tacoma, Washington, Claudia Pontrelli, of Kent, Washington, and Leslie Leno of Terrebonne, Oregon. He is also survived by his second wife, Ann, who he married in 1985, and three step-children, Diann Prenevost of Springfield, Doug Brown of Oakridge, and Judy Brown, of Joliet, Montana. Other survivors are his five grandchildren, and his three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Wanda, and his brother, Michael.
Words cannot express our gratitude towards the caring staff at Spring Valley Assisted Living and to Signature Hospice for their tremendous support and compassion. At his request, no service is planned.
