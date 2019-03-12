|
Christopher Welch
April 12, 2002 -
January 23, 2019
Christopher Chase Welch born April 12, 2002 in San Diego, California fatally met his death January 23rd due to motor vehicle accident. He attended public school in the North Ferry Street area from Kindergarten and on. Chris is survived by parents, Norma and Chris and sisters Valerie, Maria; brothers Martin, Valente, and Vincent.
A warm, loving individual Chris was easy to befriend. Participated at Lane County Food bank for the undeserved and assisted at Marion Garden. Chris grew up liking to do ordinary kid things, ride his bicycle beyond dusk, skateboard mostly w/o a helmet, draw beyond mention and toss a football w his "father." And an occasional ducket to Saturday"s game.
Regular trips to Downtown Market with stops at Sizzle Pie and Lazars Bazar brought happiness to Chris. Climbing "Skinners" provided weekend escape. YOU WILL BE MISSED MY FRIEND.
Service to be provided by Harvest Community Church Tuesday March 19th @630pm.
Consider donations to Pacific Northwest Organ Network
