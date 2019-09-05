|
Cindy Leary
January 19, 1957 - August 17, 2019
Cindy Leary, 62, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at her home in Medford, Oregon after a 30 month long and courageous battle with brain cancer.
Cindy was born in Ashland, Or to Conley and Joyce Overholser. She graduated from Churchill high school and enjoyed a 35 year career as an Escrow officer in Eugene and Medford, well known in both towns as the best in the business. Cindy loved hiking, boating, floating the Rogue River, horses, her precious dogs, reading mystery novels and especially spending time with her family and friends.She was known by all as a complete joy to be around and if you were loved by her, she loved you unconditionally with all of her heart and soul. She was truly loved by all that knew her and she touched countless lives with her gentle, joyous and positive spirit. Her loving laugh and giving spirit will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Cindy is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Dan Leary; Step son Shawn Leary (Jasmine) of Veneta, Or; Grandchildren Sofia and Ayden; Sister Melea Wogen (Eldon); Father Conley Overholser and an extended family including many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Joyce A. Overholser.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 21, 2019 at Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City beginning at 1:00 pm with a tribute/toast at 2:00 pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019