Cindy Lee Saboe (McCool), 56, of Eugene, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Thursday, March 14, 2019, while surrounded by family and friends.
Cindy Lee Saboe
1962 - 2019
Cindy was born and raised in Eugene and attended Warner Pacific College in Portland. She was a member of the singing groups "Ordinary People" and "Gentle Spirit." After graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Religion, she married and moved to Vancouver, Washington where she lived for several years. She and her family moved back to her hometown of Eugene in 1994.
Cindy was a loving mother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. Everyone that met her loved her. Her life was devoted to her children and her love for music. She had a song for everything! Her favorite place to be was at the beach. She loved being around horses and loved being with her family.
She is survived by her four children, three sisters and several nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, at 2:00 PM at Friendly Street Church of God, 2290 Friendly Street, Eugene, OR 97405. Contributions may be made to the Cindy Saboe Children's Fund (635563) at any Selco Community Credit Union for her children.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 20, 2019