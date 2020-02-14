|
|
Cindy St.Clair
8/25/1957 - 2/3/2020
Cindy Rene St. Clair, aka Aunty. Age 62, Aug 25th,1957-Feb 3rd, 2020. Born to Carol Richie and Lee St. Clair. Raised by her adopted parents Paula and Westley Waters. Unexpectedly, departed too soon from her family to cross the rainbow bridge with her beloved Sasha.
She lived a fun and vibrant life full of adventures. She was always positive, laughing, and playful. She strived to put a smile on everyone face with a quirky sense of humor. She enjoyed outdoor adventure, fishing, camping, gardening, traveling, beading and sewing. She always had the right tool for whatever job you needed. If not, she would fabricate what was needed. She was a strong prideful independent woman. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, football and playing cue sports. She enjoyed playing on the Eureka Women's Pools League for several years and graduated from Willamette high school and the University of Oregon.
She took much pride as a member of Round Valley Reservation of the Wailacki, Nomlacki, and Concow Nations. Aunty survived by her son and spouse Douglas and Jordan Sproston, niece and spouse CJ Janisse and Evelyn Nishinaka, grandkids Amaya Nishinaka, Alo, Is-sai, Casey, Owen and Liam Janisse, and one to come, nephew and spouse Dan and Jenny Janisse, Father Lee St. Clair, siblings and spouses Ollie and Susan St. Clair, Virginia and Mike Janisse, Robin and Mike Bearkland, Jody Waters, Dale and Chris Smith, Aunts Linda Dlasimer, Florence and Ardie Eleck, uncle and spouse Herb and Irene Mason, and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her adopted parents Paula and Westley Waters, brother Mark Waters, mother Carol Richie, grandparents Faye and Oliver Nocky Mason, siblings Loraine Frazier, Jeri Ann Moss, and Dalton Moss.
Family will be holding a private event as she returns to where she came from. She will be missed greatly by her loved ones. Until we meet again, Aunty.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020