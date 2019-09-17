|
Claire Kelly
January 1, 1925 - August 18, 2019
Claire Kelly ended her remarkable 94-year run of life on August 18 in the arms of adoring family.
Claire was born on January 11, 1925, in Lynn, Massachusetts to Matilda and Philip Boissonneau. She was of French Canadian and Micmac Native American heritage, for which she was immensely proud.
Claire graduated from Saugus high school, and then went to work at the local General Electric plant, starting in the typing pool and working her way up to secretary of the plant manager. She lived with family in Lynn and Saugus until she married Edward Kelly in 1950. After a few years in Massachusetts, Claire and Ed moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where Ed pursued an MBA. They then moved to Cali, Colombia where Ed worked for a year; Claire loved her time abroad. After returning to Massachusetts for a short time, Claire and Ed moved west, first landing in Puyallup, Washington, then to Antioch, California, and finally to La Habra, California.
Claire worked as a secretary and administrative secretary while raising her three children. At age 57 she switched careers to become a nurse, and enjoyed a rewarding career with Kaiser Permanente.
Following retirement Claire desired adventure, so joined the American Red Cross. For more than 15 years she volunteered in relief efforts at local and national disasters. These took her to twenty states, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, helping victims of fires, floods, landslides, tornadoes, and hurricanes. Her most memorable assignments were to Mississippi following hurricane Katrina, and to Virginia following the 9/11 terrorist attack at the Pentagon. In all Claire volunteered on more than 50 disasters, working with the Red Cross into her 80s.
Ed passed away in 2006, and Claire remained in the family home until 2014 when she moved to Eugene to be close to family. Here she enjoyed five enriching years with family and dozens of new friends--the best years of her life, she frequently said. She particularly loved parties and Sunday night dinners out with family and friends.
Claire is survived by son Alan and daughter-in-law Jane (Falls) of Eugene; son Brian and daughter-in-law Sue of Bozeman, Montana; daughter Diana of Ontario, California; grandchildren Mason and Bailey Ryan of Ontario, and Hannah Storms of San Diego, California; and cat Le Mieux of Eugene.
The family extends sincere appreciation to the numerous friends who embraced her with joy, and the many health care professionals who kept Claire in good health over the past five years. In particular, we are deeply grateful for the excellent staff at the ACE unit of Sacred Heart, University District, and the angels at the Pete Moore Hospice House. Claire will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, generosity, and ever-present beautiful smile, and she was thankful for all those who contributed to that smile.
We will honor Claire by living life with zest and generosity, and make every year "the best year of life."
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22, 2019