Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Claireen Heffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claireen (Lindley) Heffner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claireen (Lindley) Heffner Obituary
Claireen (Lindley) Heffner
Born March 2, 1935 and passed away March 3, 2020 at the age of 85. She was raised in the Eug/Spfld area and retired as a Cosmetologist after 35 yrs and loved to travel with her late husband Charles Heffner.
She is survived by 2 sisters and 1 brother, 5 children, 2 step-children, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.
Claireen will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the Foster Home and Hospice for the loving care they gave their mother.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claireen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -