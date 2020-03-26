|
|
Claireen (Lindley) Heffner
Born March 2, 1935 and passed away March 3, 2020 at the age of 85. She was raised in the Eug/Spfld area and retired as a Cosmetologist after 35 yrs and loved to travel with her late husband Charles Heffner.
She is survived by 2 sisters and 1 brother, 5 children, 2 step-children, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.
Claireen will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the Foster Home and Hospice for the loving care they gave their mother.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020