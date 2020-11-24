Clara B. "Honey" Evans
September 18,1928 - November 18, 2020
Honey Evans died peacefully from Alzheimers on November 18, 2020 at Portland's Robison Cedar Sinai Park, Stern Home. Honey, the daughter of George and Clara Byerly, spent a happy childhood in Reisterstown, Maryland. Honey, with sisters Elizabeth and Susan, loved participating in social functions of the mid-century South. She obtained a nursing degree from the University of Maryland. There, she met, and later married, Dr. John E. Evans, a young general surgeon. Honey was accepted at the University's Medical School, but chose a nursing career. While John (Toppy) served in a MASH unit during the Korean War, Honey began raising their first child, Nancy, and started working as a nurse.
Post-war, the couple settled in North Carolina, where they welcomed sons John III and David. In 1957, their journey through life led out West -- to Eugene, Oregon, where their walnut tree-shaded house was within hearing distance of nearby Duck football games. Daughters Susan, Jennifer and Laura arrived. Honey enjoyed Eugene's live jazz scene, and was a dedicated nurse at White Bird Clinic. She loved cook-offs and sharing art with friends. Honey will be remembered for being intellectually curious, family-focused, and a nurse to the core.
After moving to Portland in her 80s, Honey joined her daughter Susan as a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.
Honey was preceded in death by her husband, John, and daughter Jennifer. She is survived by Nancy (Kevin) Wilson, Dr. John (Maryam Shadbeh) Evans III, Dr. David (Dr. Terry Coates-Evans) Evans, Susan (Tim) Grabe, Laura Evans, and numerous grandchildren.
The family extends their thanks to Robison Cedar Sinai Center, Stern Home for their exemplary care. A Zoom celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 3:00 pm. Contact family members for more information.
