Clara Barnes
1939 - 2020
Clara died peacefully at home in early July. She loved God and always said she didn't let anyone or anything get between her and God. She fiercely guarded her immortal soul. In the end she said she had learned that life is all about loving one another as God has commanded. Also, she said to remember to have fun! People go through life so scared they forget to have fun! Clara died holding hands with her husband of 57 years. She is survived by her husband Dick and their three kids. We will not let Clara take her famous custard recipe to her grave so here it is:
MOM's CUSTARD
Preheat oven to 350
4 cups milk
6 eggs, beaten
1 cup sugar
pinch of salt
1 tsp vanilla
dash of nutmeg
Scald milk and set aside. Beat eggs. Add sugar, salt and vanilla to the egg mixture. Gradually add the scalded milk to the egg mixture. Pour into buttered baking dish. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Place baking dish into a pan of water. Bake for 1 hour. Serve hot or cold. (Tastes even better using duck eggs!) You're welcome!
