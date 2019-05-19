|
|
Eugene-Clara Grossman Chase age 94 was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on May 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. Clara was born on December 12, 1924 to Art and Dolly Randall in Kim, Colorado. She graduated from high school in Sandpoint, ID, and worked as a secretary with the Navy for a time in Farragut, ID. Throughout her career as a secretary she worked for the US Forest Service and in the insurance industry.
Clara Grossman Chase
1924 - 2019
She married H. Robert Grossman and had three children, Sally Patton (husband, Michael), Robert A. Grossman (wife, Karen), and Douglas Grossman, 11 grandchildren (1 deceased) and 17 great-grandchildren. In 1991 she married Edsel Chase and added 3 children, Brad Chase (wife, Judy), Jeff Chase (wife, Debbie), and Sharon Graham, (husband, Doug), 14 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Adrian Randall, (wife, Eva), nephew, Bill Randall, (wife-Brenda). Her niece, Marcia Ann Randall preceded her in death.
Clara was active in her church throughout her life. She was loved by all and especially her children and grandchildren who have many fond memories of their time with her. She loved getting the family together for large family gatherings, and those were her happiest times.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at River Run Place Senior Living for their care and kindness to Clara. There will be a Celebration of Clara's Life at 1st Baptist Church in Eugene, OR on June 7th at 2 p.m. Contributions may be made to the Missions Program at 1st Baptist Church, Eugene, OR in her name.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019