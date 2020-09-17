Clarethel Kahananui
12-28-22 - 08-29-2020
With great sadness we mourn the passing of our family matriarch,
Clarethel Kahananui who died on August 29, 2020 in Lake Oswego. She was 97 years old. Prior to moving to Lake Oswego, Clarethel lived in Eugene for 60 years. She was the Vice Chancellor of High Education, a member of Eugene United Methodist Church and traveled the world with husband Jonathan Kahananui. Clarethel was born in 1922 in Roseburg, OR. At age 16 she went to the University of Oregon, and at age 17 she went to Mexico City College to study Spanish for a semester. When she returned, she earned a Masters Degree from the U of O. During WWII Clarethel enlisted in the Women's Army Corp and earned the rank of Sergeant. Clarethel's granddaughter described her as follows, "Clarey was my role model, no nonsense with a heart of gold. She knew how to make change and get things done. If you were lucky enough to know sweet Clare, you know she did all of this while wearing a dress, heels, red lipstick and matching nails!"
Clarethel is survived by her daughter and son in law, Anitra and Marshall McCormack, granddaughter Andria Doblie and husband Jeremy Doblie, great grandchildren, McKenna and Wilder Doblie, siblings Gordon Roselund, Virginia Krueger and Audrey Healy, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jonathan Kahananui, and grandson Gordon McCormack predeceased Clarethel. A military service was held at Willamette National Cemetery. Family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations to help victims of Oregon wild fires can be made in memory of Clarethel at The Red Cross, 3131 N. Vancouver Ave. Portland, OR 97227.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy