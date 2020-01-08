|
Claude Jerome Stubbs
8/29/1945 - 12/30/2019
Claude Jerome Stubbs was born August 29, 1945 to Wilma and Barney Stubbs in Vancouver, Washington. Claude was 1 of 10 children procreated from this blessed union.
Claude attended high school at South Eugene High School, and was a stellar athlete. He worked for Nicolai Wood and was drafted into the United States Army.
One of his many passions was that of supporting the U of O Track program, where he volunteered his time, and loved doing so.
Services are to be held on January 11, 2020 at 1pm at Bethel Temple Faith Ministry, 2170 W. 18th Street, Eugene Oregon. Arrangements by Lane Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020