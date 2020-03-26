|
|
Claude "Red" Redick
April 2, 1935 - March 21, 2020
Claude passed away peacefully of advanced Alzheimer disease. He is survived by his wife, Viola, of 33 years. His 3 sons, Greg, John and Mark, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren all of Eugene will miss him.
Red was always quick to say he was a native Eugenian. Including his 4 years in the Air Force he dedicated 47 years to the federal government through his work as a postal carrier for the US Postal Service. Back in the day, fishing, basketball and softball were his passions. Claude wanted to be remembered in life, so to honor his wishes, no services are planned.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020