Clayton Edward Crymes
1934 - 2019
Clayton Crymes passed away on March 11, 2019. There will be a visitation for him on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Musgrove Family Mortuary. There will also be a Memorial Service on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Eugene Faith Center at 5:30 p.m.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019