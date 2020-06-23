Clella (Jeri) Tompkins
1924 - 2020
Clella (Jeri) Tompkins
April 29, 1924 - June 21, 2020
Clella Laverne Tompkins, better known by friends and family as Jeri. She was born April 29, 1924, in Lebanon, Missouri, to Isaac and Nannie Blackman. She was preceded in death by her; husband Hurshel, along with 5 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her three children; Janice Moldrem, husband Jerry, Gordon, wife Connie and Cathy Clark all of Springfield, along with 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She lived in Tahlequah, Oklahoma until 1942, when she moved to Stockton, California, where she later worked in a defense plant during the war. She met our father Hurshel Tompkins, when he was stationed there in the Army. That's were she got her nick name Jeri, from our father. She will be laid to rest alongside our father at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, in Eugene. Her service will be Thursday, June 25th with a viewing from 12-1, then a grave site service right after.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
