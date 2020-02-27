|
|
Cleo Campbell
July 26, 1926 - February 18, 2020
Cleo Campbell, age 93, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on February 18, 2020. Cleo was born July 26, 1926 in Boise, Idaho to Edward Ada Jerome and Mary Fraser Jerome. She had one brother, Adrian Edward Jerome. Cleo's early years were spent on a Boise farm where she developed a love for animals. Cleo lived for short periods in Alaska, Washington and California. In 1939 she moved with her family to Eugene, Oregon. She graduated from Eugene High School in 1944 and later attended The University of Oregon. On April 20, 1947 Cleo married David D. Campbell following his service in the Army Air Corp during WWII. She had four children, Christine, Caryn, Stephen and Daniel.
Cleo's main career was as a housewife and mother. Later she reentered the work force and followed her love for fitness and exercise into employment at the Oakway Spa. She enjoyed her work there recruiting and signing new members and encouraging them towards good health. Cleo will be remembered for her warm greetings and positive spirit as well as her sensitivity to the hurting. She entertained often. Sunday dinners after church would usually find guests present at the table who by their presence and conversation imparted knowledge to her four growing children. A myriad would agree - her beef stroganoff was to kill for.
Cleo's faith was a key part of her life and the reason she was able to touch many other lives. She began attending First Baptist Church as a teen and developed many close friends over the years. She sang in the choir for decades and enjoyed music throughout her life. Cleo was always primed and ready to go hiking, camping, boating or even mountain climbing with her family and friends. Many good times were spent camping with friends and family. Cleo was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Adrian Jerome and her husband David Campbell. She is survived by her children Christine Hogan (Michael), Caryn Ledford (Bill), Stephen Campbell (LaRae), and Daniel Campbell (Mary Jane). She found great joy in her 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Willamette Oaks, 455 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020