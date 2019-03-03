|
Clifford A. La Forge
July 12, 1932 -
January 16, 2019
Clifford A. LaForge died on January 16, 2019 at his home in Springfield, OR. He was 86 years old.
Uncle Cliff was born on July 12, 1932 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Fred and Neva Jo LaForge who predeceased him. He is also predeceased by two half-brothers, Gordon Trenary and Gene Trenary.
Cliff earned a Master's degree in English and went on to teach high school his entire career in Sacramento, California. He was an avid backpacker and camper and for many years, spent summers in the Seeley Lake, Montana area. He was an avid traveler and thought nothing of striking out on cross-country journeys, dropping in on cousins, nieces and nephews along the way. Cliff enjoyed theater, opera and riding his motorbike. He always had a good book to share and a great story to tell. An entertaining conversation could be expected when he visited. He was a damn good Democrat.
Cliff was a member in good standing at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. He is survived by the St. John's church community and nephews Dale Trenary of Grass Valley, CA; Mark Trenary of Helena, MT; Gary and Rod Trenary of Frenchtown, MT; Kim Trenary of Apple Valley, MN; Brad Trenary of Vashon, WA; and niece, Jean Trenary of Walla Walla, WA. He also leaves behind numerous cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. Clifford's remains will be interred at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with full military honors.
All memorials are to be made to the Episcopal Church of St. John the Divine at PO Box 1537, Springfield, OR 97477 in lieu of flowers.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 3, 2019