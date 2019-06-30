|
|
Clifford Lester Beat was born on May 20, 1943 in Eugene Oregon, joining his parents Lester and Allie (Sommer) and siblings Clyde, Darlene, and Phyllis. Cliff passed away on June 20, 2019 in Portland, Oregon.
Clifford Lester Beat
May 20, 1943 -
June 20, 2019
Cliff served our Country through his career in the United States Navy for 30 years, from 1960 to 1990, including the Vietnam War. After his retirement from active duty he lived for 20 years in Texas. He returned to the Pacific Northwest, living in Stevenson, Washington and Tigard, Oregon.
Cliff had many hobbies. He was a competitive bowler, loved Texas Hold 'Em, and golf and he was always content reading a good book or watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. In the last few years Cliff enjoyed his exercise classes and friends at the Sherwood YMCA.
While Cliff had no biological children of his own, he is survived by his 4 step children and 9 grandchildren that he loved and treated as his own: Andra (John) Mobley (children: Jenna and Leah) of Stevenson, WA; Dan (Britt Sherwood) Thenell (children: Tommy and Maddie) of Tigard, OR; Jennifer (Chris) Bangs (children: Emma, Erin, and Ryan) of Salem, OR; and Matt (Karen) Thenell (children: Henry and Samuel) of Oceanside, OR. Cliff is also survived by his brother Clyde (Norma) Beat of Eugene, OR and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents and two sisters.
At Cliff's request there will be no public service. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eugene, OR.
Arrangements made by Crown Memorial Centers Tualatin, Oregon
https://www.crowncremationburial.com/obituaries/obituary/17247_Clifford_Lester_Beat_
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 30, 2019