Clifford Stenquist
10/17/1958 - 07/2020
Cliff grew up in Logan, UT. He graduated from Utah State University in 1984. He also completed a Master's degree in Secondary Education from the University of Oregon. Cliff worked as a massage therapist for the University of Oregon track and field program as well as in private practice. He taught in the massage therapy programs at LCC and COCC. Cliff excelled at bicycle racing and enjoyed hiking, backpacking and cross country skiing. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by two brothers and two sisters and their spouses. Cliff will be missed and warmly remembered by all who knew him.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.