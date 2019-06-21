|
Clifford went to be with The Lord on Saturday June 15, 2019. He was taken from us by a Brain Injury from a fall.
Clifford Leo Willis
1939 - 2019
A Public Viewing will be held June 24, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:30pm at Murphy Musgrove Funeral Home at 480 West 7th Avenue Junction City Oregon 97448.
He graduated in 1957. He spent 3 years in the Army and 4 years in the Reserves.
He worked in the Wood Products Industry for many years, until a terrible hand injury, he then became a Security Guard.
He later retired and had much enjoyment visiting his friends at McDonalds and he was also a devout member of the First Christian Church in Junction City.
Clifford was a Genius at Sudoku, Sports, Movies, and numbers. He loved puzzles, Cowboy shows, square dancing and the Oregon Ducks.
He was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by spouse Madeline, a step daughter Laurie, 1 grandson, 3 great grandsons, a brother Harvey, a sister Mabel, and various nieces and nephews.
Remembrances to The Lions Club.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home.
