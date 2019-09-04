|
|
Clinton Dennis Gillett
March 28, 1963 - August 24, 2019
Clinton Dennis Gillett went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2019 after waging a long battle with diabetes.
Clint was born on March 28, 1963 to Dennis and Sharon Gillett. He is survived by his parents, his brothers Chris and Todd and their families, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. His son Austin, daughter-in- law Christy, along with his three grand-daughters Amerie, Tesla and Hazel, were the loves of his life. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kaylee on September 14, 2016.
Clint lived his entire life in Junction City, attending Junction City High School and Lane Community College. He had a life-long love of NASCAR racing and automobiles, eventually opening a car detailing business which provided an opportunity for Clint and Kaylee to work together. Clint enjoyed scenic drives and long meals with his extended family. He spent three years serving with Youth With a Mission and was able to travel to several countries.
We would like to extend a special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care for providing Clint a "home away from home" for the last six and a half years. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019