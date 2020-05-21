|
Clyde Monroe Henager
June 20, 1925 - April 28, 2020
Clyde Monroe Henager of Eugene, Oregon passed away on April 28th. Clyde was born on June 20, 1925, in Caney, Oklahoma to Beulah and Walter Henager. The family moved to Muse, Oklahoma shortly after his birth. The family moved from Oklahoma in 1935 to Westfir, Oregon for better work opportunities.
Clyde spent his youth playing on and in the south fork of the Willamette River, picking blackberries to sell and trekking up and down the railroad tracks, always hoping his mom didn't catch him. He attended grade school in Westfir and high school in Oakridge, where he was active in all sports, with football and baseball his favorites.
In his teen years Clyde worked summers at Hardesty Mountain Fire Lookout and Westfir Lumber Co before the family moved to Eugene, where he and his dad loaded railroad cars for Zelner Lumber. He had a deep respect for George Zelner. In 1956, Clyde decided to follow his dream to be a truck driver and was hired as a temporary for Consolidated Frieghtways, that temp position lasted 32 years when he retired.
Clyde married the love of his life Ardyce in 1949 after meeting her at a dance at the WOW Hall and courting her, as he would say. They were married for 70 wonderful years. They enjoyed a life of family always first, coaching little league, hauling kids around in the station wagon Ardyce fondly called the school bus, camping, 4-H and gentle small farm farmers. He was a member of the Bethel Lions and Eugene Elks. He was a long time member of and served on the board of trustees many of those years as Board chairman at Asbury United Methodist Church.
Clyde is survived by his wife Ardyce, daughter Kay Kronholm (John), daughter Mindy Sandford, son Gary Henager (Kathy), sister Velma O'Brien, brother Mouris Henager, seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Erma Warfel.
In a kind of mini bio written by Clyde, he wrote, I'm sure that as with everyone, watching your children grow into adults is the highlight of your life as it has been with mine, We hurt with them when they have a painful experience, we laugh with them when they have joyful events occur and we sit back with a sigh of relief that they become responsible adults in spite of their parents.
Dad, mom and us kids will always carry with us the fact that we are who we are because you loved us. We live our lives with integrity and honesty because that's what you taught us.
Due to COVID 19, a celebration of his life will be planned with Asbury United Methodist Church in the future.
