Colleen McKee
April 5, 1947 - December 15, 2019
Colleen Frances Green McKee passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 72.
Colleen was born in Roseburg, Oregon on April 5, 1947 to William and Frances Green. She graduated from Roseburg High School where she met her future husband, Bob McKee, in journalism class. Colleen attended Lewis & Clark College in Portland and earned her Bachelor's degree in Education before earning her Master's in Early Childhood Education from the University of Oregon. Colleen and Bob married in Roseburg on May 31, 1969 and then moved to Eugene where they began their teaching careers and started a family. Colleen spent her career enriching the lives of young children; teaching at Brattain Elementary, Temple Beth Israel, and Malabon Elementary.
Colleen is survived by her devoted and loving husband of over 50 years, Bob, her 3 children: Sarah McKee and her husband Colby Phillips; Amy Kessler and her husband Max, Brent McKee, and her 2 grandsons: Owen and Colin Phillips. She is also survived by her brother Douglas Green of Portland. Colleen was predeceased by her brother Brian Green.
Family and friends were the joys of Colleen's life. She loved golfing, knitting, walking, gardening, traveling, and talking with these many precious friends and family. Colleen particularly relished her role as a grandma and helped to raise and care for Owen and Colin. She loved her yearly trips to Cape Cod, family vacations to Mexico and Hawaii, and beach trips to Gearhart, Seaside, and Florence. Colleen enjoyed going to the symphony and musicals, especially at the Hult Center. Most of all, Colleen was kind, humble, giving, and an incredible listener.
The family will host a Celebration of Life for Colleen on Sunday, January 5 at the Downtown Athletic Club Ballroom from 2-5pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pete Moore Hospice House.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019