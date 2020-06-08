Colleen Michelle Graham
10/29/68 - 05/20/20
Colleen Michelle Graham was born to Dave & Eileen Graham in Seattle. She passed away at home at 51 after a long history of kidney disease on May 20th.
She grew up in Coos Bay/North Bend. She graduated from NBHS in '86 and attended SWOCC. She worked for the state of Oregon at Senior & Disabled Services for a number of years. In '98, she moved to the Seattle area and worked in the health benefits business. While there, she made many close, wonderful friendships. She moved to Eugene in '08 to be close to family. She was always an outspoken champion of civil rights.
Colleen is survived by her parents. Her daughter, Taylor Graham. Sister-in-law, Scarlett (Graham) Accurso. Nephew, Quinn Graham. There are many, many people she considered extended family. She was preceded in death by her dear brother, Danny, in '03.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held later this year when we can all safely be together again.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.